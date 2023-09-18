Tigers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (70-79) at 10:10 PM (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Lance Lynn (11-11) for the Dodgers and Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Tigers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have won in 46, or 41.1%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (601 total).
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Connor Phillips
|September 14
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Reese Olson vs Derek Law
|September 15
|@ Angels
|W 11-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Miguel Diaz vs Jimmy Herget
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Lance Lynn
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Mason Miller
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.