Monday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (70-79) at 10:10 PM (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (11-11) for the Dodgers and Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Tigers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 46, or 41.1%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (601 total).

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule