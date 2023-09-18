Grigor Dimitrov will meet Christopher O'Connell next in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals. Dimitrov's odds to win this tournament at Sichuan International Tennis Center are +450, second-best in the field.

Dimitrov at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Dimitrov's Next Match

Dimitrov is in the quarterfinals, where he will face O'Connell on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 AM ET (after defeating Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-4).

Dimitrov is listed at -350 to win his next matchup versus O'Connell.

Dimitrov Stats

In the Round of 16, Dimitrov was victorious 6-3, 6-4 versus Varillas on Saturday.

Dimitrov is 34-20 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Dimitrov has a record of 17-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 54 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Dimitrov has averaged 23.9 games.

On hard courts, Dimitrov has played 29 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.2 games per match while winning 52.1% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has won 80.7% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has won 80.3% of his games on serve and 23.1% on return.

