In Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Moss proved effective on the ground last year, rushing for one TD and 456 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moss and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moss vs. the Texans

Moss vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 87.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 87.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In terms of run defense, the Texans allowed eight players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Texans gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

Moss will see the Texans squad that allowed 170.2 rushing yards per game last season and was worst in the NFL in rush defense.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (25 TDs conceded a year ago).

Watch Colts vs Texans on Fubo!

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moss with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moss Rushing Insights

Moss hit the rushing yards over in five of eight opportunities (62.5%) last season.

The Colts threw the ball on 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.1% of the time. Their offense was 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Moss had one rushing touchdown last season in 13 games played.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moss' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/13/2022 Week 10 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/28/2022 Week 12 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/17/2022 Week 15 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/26/2022 Week 16 12 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 1/1/2023 Week 17 15 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 1/8/2023 Week 18 18 ATT / 114 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.