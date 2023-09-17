In a Sunday WNBA Playoff slate that has two compelling contests, the Chicago Sky versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to catch.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun play the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx go on the road to face the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • CON Record: 27-13
  • MIN Record: 19-21
  • CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
  • MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
  • MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -9.5
  • CON Odds to Win: -476
  • MIN Odds to Win: +349
  • Total: 158.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces play host to the Chicago Sky

The Sky go on the road to face the Aces on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LVA Record: 34-6
  • CHI Record: 18-22
  • LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
  • CHI Stats: 81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

  • LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
  • CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -18
  • LVA Odds to Win: -2622
  • CHI Odds to Win: +1150
  • Total: 170.5 points

