Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (78-71) and the Chicago White Sox (57-92) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-7) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-7) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (33%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 9-22 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (612 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule