Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans play in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Per game, Alie-Cox tallied 13.5 receiving yards on two targets last season.

Alie-Cox had a receiving touchdown in two of 14 games last year, and he registered multiple TD catches on one occasion.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2 2 26 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 1 9 0 Week 3 Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Titans 6 6 85 2 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 2 13 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 1 14 0 Week 12 Steelers 3 2 14 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 2 1 2 0 Week 17 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 1 1 4 1

