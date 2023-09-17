The Detroit Lions (1-0) will face off against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 47 points has been set for the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Lions against the Seahawks is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Seahawks vs Lions on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Lions were leading after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games .

Detroit averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 4.8 points in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Seahawks led seven times, trailed six times, and were knotted up four times.

In the first quarter last season, the Seahawks averaged 5.7 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of five points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Lions outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Detroit averaged 8.1 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense.

The Seahawks won the second quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Seahawks' offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

Last season, Detroit's offense averaged 5.4 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

The Seahawks won the third quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, the Seahawks averaged four points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.6 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Lions' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter 10 times, lost five times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Detroit averaged 7.8 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.6 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Seahawks won the fourth quarter nine times, lost four times, and tied four times.

The Seahawks averaged 7.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Lions vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Lions were winning nine times (6-3 in those games) last season, were behind six times (2-4), and were tied two times (1-1).

In the first half last season, Detroit averaged 13.9 points on offense. Defensively, the team allowed an average of 11.3 points in the first half.

The Seahawks led after the first half in 10 games last season and were behind after the first half in seven games.

In the first half last season, the Seahawks averaged 12.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 13.8 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Lions lost the second half seven times and outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times in 17 games last season.

Detroit put up an average of 13.2 points and gave up an average of 13.4 points on defense in the second half last year.

In 17 games last year, the Seahawks won the second half 10 times, lost that half five times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second half last season, the Seahawks averaged 11.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 9.4 points on defense.

Rep the Lions or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.