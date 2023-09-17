Kylen Granson has a decent matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Houston Texans in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans have given up 155 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Last season, Granson caught 31 balls on 40 targets for 302 yards (23.2 yards per game) .

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Granson and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Granson vs. the Texans

Granson vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Houston gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Texans allowed 15 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Through the air, Houston did not allow an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes against it last year.

Granson will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense a season ago (209.3 yards allowed per game).

The Texans gave up 15 TDs in the passing game last year (0.9 per game) to rank first among NFL defenses.

Watch Colts vs Texans on Fubo!

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Granson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Granson Receiving Insights

Granson went over on receiving yards prop bets in four of his nine games (44.4%) a season ago.

Last season he picked up 7.6 yards per target (40 targets, 302 yards).

Granson had no receiving touchdowns in 13 games last year.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Granson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/6/2022 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/6/2022 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/13/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2022 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/17/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.