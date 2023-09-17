Will Josh Reynolds find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds recorded 38 catches for 479 yards and three TDs last year. He was targeted 59 times, and averaged 39.9 yards.

In three of 12 games last season, Reynolds had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 1 28 0 Week 2 Commanders 3 3 38 1 Week 3 @Vikings 10 6 96 0 Week 4 Seahawks 8 7 81 1 Week 5 @Patriots 10 6 92 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 2 1 8 0 Week 8 Dolphins 6 2 14 0 Week 13 Jaguars 4 3 19 0 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 51 1 Week 16 @Panthers 4 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 1 1 5 0 Week 18 @Packers 2 1 16 0

