Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 334 per game.

Goff passed for 4,438 yards last season (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes (382-for-587), with 29 TDs and seven INTs.

Goff vs. the Seahawks

Goff vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 378 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 378 PASS YPG / PASS TD Last season, Seattle allowed two quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Seahawks surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Seattle last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Seahawks allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

The 211.5 yards per game conceded by the Seahawks through the air last season were the 13th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Seahawks' defense was ranked 14th in the league at 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game last year.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 270.5 (-115)

270.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-167)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff hit the over on his passing yards total in nine games last year (52.9% of total opportunities).

The Lions, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Goff was sixth in the NFL with 7.6 yards per pass attempt last season (4,438 total yards passing).

Goff had a passing touchdown in 13 of 17 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in nine of them.

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff hit the over on his rushing yards total in seven games (43.8%) out of 16 opportunities last year.

In 17 games last year, Goff did not rush for a touchdown.

Goff's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 21-for-37 / 215 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 20-for-34 / 256 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 25-for-41 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2022 Week 4 26-for-39 / 378 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 19-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 21-for-26 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 27-for-37 / 321 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/6/2022 Week 9 14-for-26 / 137 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/13/2022 Week 10 19-for-26 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/20/2022 Week 11 17-for-26 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/24/2022 Week 12 23-for-37 / 240 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/4/2022 Week 13 31-for-41 / 340 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/11/2022 Week 14 27-for-39 / 330 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/18/2022 Week 15 23-for-38 / 252 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2022 Week 16 25-for-42 / 355 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 1/1/2023 Week 17 21-for-29 / 255 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/8/2023 Week 18 23-for-34 / 224 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

