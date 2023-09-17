AFC South foes match up when the Houston Texans (0-1) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) square off on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

Texans and Colts recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Colts vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 1 39.5 -120 +100

Colts vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis played nine games last season that ended with a combined score over 39.5 points.

Indianapolis' outings last year had a 42.8-point average over/under, 3.3 more points than this game's total.

The Colts' record against the spread last season was 6-11-0.

The Colts were underdogs 10 times last season and won three of those games.

Indianapolis had a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Houston Texans

Texans games last season went over this contest's total of 39.5 points 11 times.

The average total in Houston's outings last season was 43.2, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Texans were 8-8-1 against the spread last year.

The Texans never were listed as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.

Houston did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Texans vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Texans 17 30 24.7 27 43.2 11 Colts 17 30 25.1 28 42.8 9

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 42.8 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 23.3 24.0 ATS Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-5-1 1-4 0-1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 44.5 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 25.8 25.0 ATS Record 8-8-1 3-5-0 5-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-13-1 0-7-1 3-6

