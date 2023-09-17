At NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts.

Looking to make a bet on one of the top performers in this outing between the Texans and the Colts? Keep reading for key facts and figures.

Sign up to bet on the Texans-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Anthony Richardson Touchdown Odds

Richardson Odds to Score First TD: +750

Richardson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds

Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +480

Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Michael Pittman Jr. - - 54.5 (-113) Zack Moss - 47.5 (-113) - Kylen Granson - - 22.5 (-113) Anthony Richardson 191.5 (-113) 41.5 (-113) - Josh Downs - - 28.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nico Collins - - 49.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 59.5 (-113) 10.5 (-120) Dalton Schultz - - 32.5 (-113) Devin Singletary - 23.5 (-113) - C.J. Stroud 203.5 (-113) 14.5 (-114) - Robert Woods - - 34.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.