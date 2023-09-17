The Houston Texans (0-1) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes.

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV: FOX

Colts Insights (2022)

The Colts averaged 17 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer than the Texans allowed (24.7).

The Colts racked up 311.6 yards per game last season, 67.9 fewer yards than the 379.5 the Texans gave up per contest.

Last season Indianapolis ran for 60.4 fewer yards per game (109.8) than Houston allowed per outing (170.2).

The Colts turned the ball over seven more times (34 total) than the Texans forced turnovers (27) last year.

Colts Away Performance (2022)

The Colts' average points scored in away games a season ago (15) was lower than their overall average (17). But their average points conceded away from home (27.7) was higher than overall (25.1).

The Colts' average yards gained on the road (307.9) were lower than their overall average (311.6). But their average yards conceded away from home (340.9) were higher than overall (334).

Indianapolis' average yards passing in road games (186.6) was lower than its overall average (201.9). And its average yards conceded in road games (217.3) was higher than overall (209.9).

On the road, the Colts accumulated 121.3 rushing yards per game and gave up 123.6. That was more than they gained overall (109.8), and less than they allowed (124.1).

The Colts converted 28.5% of third downs away from home last year (4.4% lower than their overall average), and gave up 36.9% on the road (one% lower than overall).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Jacksonville L 31-21 FOX 9/17/2023 at Houston - FOX 9/24/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 10/1/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/8/2023 Tennessee - CBS

