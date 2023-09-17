The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +25000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis compiled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 15th, giving up 334 yards per game.

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two away from home.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 12 games, Deon Jackson ran for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.

Zaire Franklin collected 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2000 7 October 22 Browns - +1800 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +20000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1400 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:18 AM ET.