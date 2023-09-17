Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: WNBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Kahleah Copper's Chicago Sky (18-22) hit the road to play the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 17. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.
In Las Vegas' most recent matchup, it defeated Chicago 87-59 at home. Chelsea Gray (20 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 46.7 FG%) and Jackie Young (18 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) were the standout performers for the Aces. Copper (15 PTS, 35.7 FG%) and Courtney Williams (9 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 36.4 FG%) paced the Sky.
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Sky (+1100 to win)
- What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)
- What's the over/under?: 170.5
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ABC
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sky Season Stats
- The Sky are sixth in the league in points scored (81.7 per game) and sixth in points conceded (83.4).
- With 33.3 rebounds per game and 34.9 rebounds conceded, Chicago is ninth and seventh in the league, respectively.
- At 20.5 assists per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA.
- Chicago is seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.5) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.2).
- In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.2%).
- Chicago is the best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%).
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Sky Home/Away Splits
- In 2023 the Sky are scoring more points at home (82.7 per game) than away (80.8). But they are also allowing more at home (84.7) than away (82).
- This year, Chicago is averaging fewer rebounds at home (31.4 per game) than away (35.3). However it is also conceding fewer rebounds at home (34.9) than away (35).
- This year the Sky are picking up more assists at home (21 per game) than on the road (20).
- This season, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers at home (12.4 per game) than away (14.6). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.7) than away (13.7).
- This season the Sky are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.2). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (36.3%).
- Chicago allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than away (6), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (31.3%).
Sky Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Sky have won nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- The Sky have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
- Against the spread, Chicago is 20-19-0 this year.
- The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 8.3%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.