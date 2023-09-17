In the Week 2 game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Amon-Ra St. Brown get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown reeled in 106 balls (146 targets) for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) last season, a team-high amongst current Lions, and scored six TDs.

St. Brown caught a touchdown pass in four of 16 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs on two occasions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 8 64 1 Week 2 Commanders 12 9 116 2 Week 3 @Vikings 9 6 73 0 Week 5 @Patriots 6 4 18 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Dolphins 10 7 69 0 Week 9 Packers 9 4 55 0 Week 10 @Bears 11 10 119 0 Week 11 @Giants 8 7 76 0 Week 12 Bills 10 9 122 1 Week 13 Jaguars 12 11 114 2 Week 14 Vikings 9 6 68 0 Week 15 @Jets 10 7 76 0 Week 16 @Panthers 13 7 76 0 Week 17 Bears 5 4 62 0 Week 18 @Packers 9 6 49 0

