Alec Pierce has a decent matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Houston Texans in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans have conceded 155.0 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Pierce drew 78 targets last year and grabbed 41 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 37.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pierce and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pierce vs. the Texans

Pierce vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD Houston allowed six players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Texans gave up a touchdown reception to 15 players last season.

Houston didn't surrender more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

Pierce will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense a season ago (209.3 yards allowed per game).

The Texans' defense was ranked first in the league at 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Watch Colts vs Texans on Fubo!

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pierce with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pierce Receiving Insights

In seven of his 16 games (43.8%) last season, Pierce hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 593 receiving yards on 78 targets last season, he was 63rd in the league (7.6 yards per target).

In two of 16 games last year, Pierce had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pierce's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/25/2022 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/6/2022 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/16/2022 Week 6 7 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/13/2022 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/28/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/17/2022 Week 15 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/26/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.