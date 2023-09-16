The Minnesota Twins (78-70) are looking for another big outing from a hitter on a roll versus the Chicago White Sox (56-92) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Royce Lewis is on a two-game homer streak.

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (10-7) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (3-7).

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (3-7, 5.65 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed one inning against the Kansas City Royals, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.65, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.

Toussaint is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Toussaint is looking to pick up his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (10-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.48 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 29 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 15th in WHIP (1.142), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with 605 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 159 home runs (20th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the White Sox in two games, and they have gone 9-for-53 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over 14 2/3 innings.

