The Minnesota Twins will look to Royce Lewis for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

White Sox vs. Twins TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 159 home runs.

Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .387 this season.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 605 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.427 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Touki Toussaint (3-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed six hits in one inning against the Kansas City Royals.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away José Ureña - 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jesse Scholtens Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale

