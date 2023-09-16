The Los Angeles Angels (68-80) carry a three-game losing streak into a contest versus the Detroit Tigers (68-79), at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The Tigers will give the nod to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (6-6).

Tigers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gipson-Long - DET (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.36 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sawyer Gipson-Long

The Tigers will send Gipson-Long to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 3.60, a batting average against of .211 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 25th start of the season. He has a 5.36 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has put together a 5.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.

Anderson has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Anderson will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

In two of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

