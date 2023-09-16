Tigers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (68-80) against the Detroit Tigers (68-79) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on September 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (6-6) will get the nod for the Angels.
Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.
- Detroit is 14-10 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 591 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 12
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Joey Wentz vs Brandon Williamson
|September 13
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Connor Phillips
|September 14
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Reese Olson vs Derek Law
|September 15
|@ Angels
|W 11-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Reid Detmers
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Lance Lynn
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Mason Miller
