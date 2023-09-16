Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (68-80) against the Detroit Tigers (68-79) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (6-6) will get the nod for the Angels.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 18, or 58.1%, of those games.

Detroit is 14-10 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 591 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule