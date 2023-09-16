The Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) will look to upset the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-2.5) 58.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Syracuse (-2.5) 58.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Syracuse (-2.5) 59.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Purdue vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Purdue has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
  • Syracuse has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Orange have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

