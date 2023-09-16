The Syracuse Orange (2-0) visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Syracuse has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (586.5 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (212 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored Purdue ranks 71st in the FBS (29.5 points per game), and it is 94th defensively (28 points allowed per game).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Purdue vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Purdue Syracuse 395 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 586.5 (13th) 386.5 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (4th) 144 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (29th) 251 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.5 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 502 yards (251 ypg) while completing 62.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 45 yards with one touchdown.

Devin Mockobee has rushed for 155 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 54 yards (on seven carries) with two touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 170 receiving yards (85 yards per game) are best on his team. He has five receptions on 14 targets with two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught eight passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (52 per game).

Max Klare's 13 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 86 yards.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has 543 pass yards for Syracuse, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 71 rushing yards (35.5 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 127 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Ike Daniels has carried the ball 17 times for 99 yards (49.5 per game).

Umari Hatcher's team-high 188 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has caught eight passes for 157 yards (78.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown's eight receptions are good enough for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.