The Louisville Cardinals (2-0) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisville vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Louisville vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 28, Indiana 21

Louisville 28, Indiana 21 Louisville has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Cardinals have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

Indiana lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Hoosiers have played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indiana (+10)



Indiana (+10) This season Louisville has one win against the spread.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

Thus far in 2023, Indiana is undefeated against the spread.

This year, the Hoosiers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Louisville vs. Indiana matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) Together, the two teams combine for 69.5 points per game, 19 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 56.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 39.5 50 29 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 45 45 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.