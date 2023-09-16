Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (2-0) matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Louisville owns the 42nd-ranked defense this season (17 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 13th-best with 47.5 points per game. Indiana ranks 103rd in the FBS with 22 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 34th with 15 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indiana vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Indiana Louisville 355.5 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 582 (11th) 236.5 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327 (53rd) 142.5 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (3rd) 213 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (31st) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (13th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has recored 260 passing yards, or 130 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.1% of his passes.

Jaylin Lucas is his team's leading rusher with 21 carries for 112 yards, or 56 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Lucas has also chipped in with five catches for 40 yards.

Josh Henderson has been given 15 carries and totaled 65 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 58 yards through the air .

Omar Cooper Jr. has hauled in 101 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Cam Camper has six receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 72 yards (36 yards per game) this year.

Donaven McCulley has racked up 64 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 494 passing yards for Louisville, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 56 rushing yards (28 ypg) on 13 carries.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 231 yards on 14 carries while finding paydirt three times. He's also caught three passes for 49 yards (24.5 per game).

Isaac Guerendo has 60 yards receiving (30 per game) on five catches, while also piling up 45 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Jamari Thrash's 170 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered 10 catches and three touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has hauled in five receptions totaling 98 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

