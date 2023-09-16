The Louisville Cardinals (2-0) and Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on BTN. Louisville is favored by 10 points in the game. The point total is set at 50.5 for the game.

Louisville ranks 41st in scoring defense this season (17 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 47.5 points per game. With 22 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Indiana ranks 103rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 33rd, surrendering 15 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Louisville vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -10 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Looking to place a bet on Indiana vs. Louisville? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Indiana to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Indiana Stats Leaders

Shaun Shivers put up big numbers in the ground game last season, rushing for 592 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Shivers made an impact in the passing attack too, reeling in 22 balls on 29 targets for 128 yards and one touchdown.

As a runner, Josh Henderson compiled 398 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

Henderson had 24 catches (two per game) for 274 yards (22.8 per game) and four TDs.

Connor Bazelak was an important part of the offense last year, tallying 2,312 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 55.1% completion percentage.

Cam Camper was targeted 83 times leading to 46 catches, 569 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Aaron Casey helped spur the defense with 64 tackles, three TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.

Bryant Fitzgerald accumulated 0.5 sacks to go along with one TFL, 55 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

With 37 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks, Alfred Bryant was a key contributor last year on defense.

Devon Matthews totaled two TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.