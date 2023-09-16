Our computer model predicts the Louisville Cardinals will defeat the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Indiana vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-10) Toss Up (50.5) Louisville 32, Indiana 17

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoosiers have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Hoosiers have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

Indiana is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

No Hoosiers one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Indiana games this season have averaged an over/under of 59.5 points, nine more than the point total in this matchup.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 10-point favorites or more, Louisville has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

One of the Cardinals' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Louisville games average 53 total points per game this season, 2.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Hoosiers vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 47.5 17 56 0 -- -- Indiana 22 15 22 15 -- --

