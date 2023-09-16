The Chicago Cubs (78-70) will lean on Cody Bellinger when they visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) at Chase Field on Saturday, September 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 82 games, or 57.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 47-35 (winning 57.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 37 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +900 - 2nd

