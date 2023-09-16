Nico Hoerner and Corbin Carroll will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB play with 178 total home runs.

Chicago is 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (741 total, five per game).

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago's 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Hendricks is looking to collect his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Hendricks is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Peter Lambert

