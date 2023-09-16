Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-70) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-7) to the mound, while Zach Davies (2-5) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 82 times and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.
- Chicago is 47-35 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 741.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Kyle Hendricks vs Joe Mantiply
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|W 5-4
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|L 6-4
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|L 7-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs TBA
|September 20
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Peter Lambert
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.