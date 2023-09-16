Saturday's Bundesliga lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg.

Information on how to watch Saturday's Bundesliga play is included for you.

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (1-2-0) is on the road to play SC Freiburg (2-0-1) at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (+120)

Borussia Dortmund (+120) Underdog: SC Freiburg (+185)

SC Freiburg (+185) Draw: (+270)

Watch FC Cologne vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim (2-0-1) makes the trip to play FC Cologne (0-1-2) at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Cologne (+120)

FC Cologne (+120) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+185)

TSG Hoffenheim (+185) Draw: (+275)

Watch FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart (2-0-1) makes the trip to play FSV Mainz (0-1-2) at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FSV Mainz (+150)

FSV Mainz (+150) Underdog: VfB Stuttgart (+160)

VfB Stuttgart (+160) Draw: (+245)

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin (2-0-1) travels to play VfL Wolfsburg (2-0-1) at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+120)

VfL Wolfsburg (+120) Underdog: Union Berlin (+205)

Union Berlin (+205) Draw: (+245)

Watch RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg (0-2-1) makes the trip to take on RB Leipzig (2-0-1) at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-425)

RB Leipzig (-425) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+800)

FC Augsburg (+800) Draw: (+550)

Watch VfL Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt (1-2-0) travels to play VfL Bochum (0-2-1) at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Eintracht Frankfurt (+130)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+130) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+185)

VfL Bochum (+185) Draw: (+245)

