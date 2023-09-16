Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Alabama vs. South Florida Game – Saturday, September 16
The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) and South Florida Bulls (1-1) will face each other at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Alabama vs. South Florida?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Alabama 39, South Florida 24
- Alabama has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Crimson Tide have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
- South Florida lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Bulls have played as an underdog of or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Crimson Tide have a 0.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
South Florida (+32.5)
- Alabama has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.
- South Florida is winless versus the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (61.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 71 points per game, 9.5 points more than the over/under of 61.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53
|53
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|38
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
South Florida
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|70.5
|70.5
|Implied Total AVG
|42
|42
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
