How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will look to outdo Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 158 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.423 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Scholtens (1-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.
- Scholtens has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Steven Cruz
|9/14/2023
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Home
|José Ureña
|Kenta Maeda
|9/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Bailey Ober
|9/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Pablo Lopez
|9/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|9/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Joan Adon
|9/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|-
|9/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Josiah Gray
