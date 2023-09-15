Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will look to outdo Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 158 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.423 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens (1-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Scholtens has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/12/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away José Ureña - 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jesse Scholtens Josiah Gray

