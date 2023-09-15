Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will take the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Bailey Ober, who is expected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

The White Sox are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-175). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 6-17 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 65 of 145 chances this season.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-43 27-48 23-31 33-59 42-67 14-23

