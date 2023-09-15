Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (77-70) and the Chicago White Sox (56-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 15.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober for the Twins and Jesse Scholtens (1-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 4-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (603 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.94) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule