The Detroit Tigers (67-79) will look to Spencer Torkelson when they visit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (68-79) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, September 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +105. The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (5-3, 3.47 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (7-6, 4.34 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 17 out of the 30 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 13-10 (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Angels have been victorious in 31, or 41.9%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 26-36 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

