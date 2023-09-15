The Los Angeles Angels and Logan O'Hoppe square off against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 147 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .377, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (580 total, four per game).

The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit's 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Skubal has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Skubal is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Emmet Sheehan 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.