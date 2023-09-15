Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers square off against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, at 9:38 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have gone 17-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.7% of those games).

Detroit has a 17-13 record (winning 56.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Detroit has played in 146 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-72-5).

The Tigers have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 35-36 28-31 39-47 54-58 13-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.