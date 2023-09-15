Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Brandon Pfaadt on Friday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB play with 175 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (737 total runs).

The Cubs rank seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 28th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Steele is trying to register his sixth quality start in a row in this game.

Steele will look to pitch five or more innings for his 16th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo

