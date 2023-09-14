Minnesota Twins (76-70) will go head to head against the Chicago White Sox (56-90) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, September 14 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog White Sox have +155 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-5, 8.46 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -185 +154 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -190 +155 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 57 (59.4%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 11-7 (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (33%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

