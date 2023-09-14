Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -190 +155 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests. Chicago games have gone under the total five times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.7 runs.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 4-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of its 144 opportunities.

The White Sox have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-42 27-48 23-31 33-58 42-66 14-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.