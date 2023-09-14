Spencer Torkelson will lead the charge for the Detroit Tigers (66-79) on Thursday, September 14, when they clash with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -110. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson - DET (3-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Derek Law - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -110 -110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to bet on the Tigers' matchup against the Reds but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Kerry Carpenter hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 29 times and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

The Tigers have gone 20-13 (winning 60.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 50, or 48.1%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 50-54 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.