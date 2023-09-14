Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Noelvi Marte and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in baseball with 145 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .376, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (572 total).

The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit's 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.268).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (3-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Olson is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Olson is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn

