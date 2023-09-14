The field is getting smaller at the Abierto Guadalajara, with Maria Sakkari set for a quarterfinal versus Emiliana Arango. Sakkari is the favorite (+240) at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Sakkari at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Sakkari's Next Match

Sakkari has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Arango on Thursday, September 21 at 9:15 PM ET (after beating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2).

Sakkari is currently listed at -550 to win her next matchup versus Arango. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sakkari Stats

Sakkari beat Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Through 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Sakkari has gone 33-22 and has yet to win a title.

In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Sakkari is 24-15 in matches.

Sakkari has played 22.6 games per match in her 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Sakkari, in 39 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.3 games per match and won 52.4% of them.

Sakkari, over the past year, has won 72.0% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.

On hard courts, Sakkari, over the past 12 months, has claimed 72.0% of her service games and 32.9% of her return games.

