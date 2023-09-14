At +25000, the Indianapolis Colts have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 14.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two away from home.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Deon Jackson ran for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin registered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2000 7 October 22 Browns - +1800 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +20000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1400 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

