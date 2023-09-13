Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on September 13, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.