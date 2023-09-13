Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-165). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -165 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games. Chicago's past four contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.6.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 22 of the 40 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Chicago has gone 4-2 (66.7%).

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-71-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have an 8-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-41 27-48 23-31 33-57 42-65 14-23

