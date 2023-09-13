Matt Vierling rides a 10-game hitting streak into the Detroit Tigers' (66-78) game against the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Connor Phillips.

Tigers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (11-7, 3.18 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 9.64 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers' Rodriguez (11-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.18 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips (0-0) pitches first for the Reds to make his second start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

He has a 9.64 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .300 against him over his one appearances this season.

