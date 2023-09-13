Spencer Torkelson and Spencer Steer are the hottest hitters on the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, who meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 144 total home runs.

Detroit has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.377).

The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (569 total runs).

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.

Detroit's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.18 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Rodriguez is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Rodriguez will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Yankees W 10-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson - 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn

