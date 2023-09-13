Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will try to defeat Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Tigers have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been favored on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've gone 16-12 in those games.

Detroit has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 60%.

Detroit has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 144 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-71-5).

The Tigers have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-42 35-36 27-31 39-46 53-57 13-20

